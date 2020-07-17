Kundali Bhagya's Karan-Preeta mesmerize us with their crackling chemistry; check out

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where they play Preeta’s and Karan's roles respectively. Fans love this fresh pair, and it is their crackling chemistry which makes the show a huge hit.

Dheeraj and Shraddha have left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their stellar performance. In one of his interviews, Dheeraj also revealed that their off-screen bonding is exceptional and that's what makes their onscreen chemistry a rocking one.

And now, Dheeraj has shared a beautiful throwback video where he and Shraddha are rehearsing for one of the dance sequences.

We can see how beautifully this onscreen pair is rehearsing, and their chemistry is just electrifying. Fans are going gaga over Dheeraj and Shraddha's pair and have posted wonderful comments.

