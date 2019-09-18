News

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya to grace Khatra Khatra Khatra

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Sep 2019 02:55 PM

MUMBAI: Khatra Khatra Khatra, produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh, is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its fun-filled episodes. The format of the show is a combination of stunts and comedy and is a perfect dose of laughter. Many celebrities have already appeared on the show as guest such as Surbhi Jyoti, Sanaya Irani, Vikas Gupta, and Erica Fernandes to name a few. Next, Shraddha Arya, who is known for the show, Kundali Bhagya, will be seen in one of the upcoming episodes.

Recently, the actress took to social media and shared several pictures from the sets. Shraddha has already shot for the episode. In the pictures, Shraddha was seen posing with Bharti, Haarsh, Aditya Narayan, Punit Pathak, and Gaurav Dubey. The actress captioned the pictures as, "Sharing some Super Fun moments from "The Khatra Show" !!! The Crazy Gang -".

