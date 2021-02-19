Kundali Bhagya's Shrishti's reaction to Preeta scolding her is pure SISTER GOALS; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular drama show Kundali Bhagya has always given a reason to binge-watch it. The daily soap is witnessing lots of interesting twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers intrigued.

Karan and Preeta are involved in so many problems ever since they have got married. Their relationship has seen lots of ups and downs.

Apart from Karan and Preeta's relationship which is the major highlight of the show, the viewers have also seen the beautiful relationship between Preeta and Srishti.

ALSO READ: Shocking twist! Here’s how Prithvi and Kritika will end up getting MARRIED in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

Preeta and Srishti have redefined sisterhood on the show and the viewers have seen it on various occasions.

Shraddha Arya who plays Preeta seems to be reminiscing her good old days with Anjum Fakih from the show and has now shared a fun meme.

The video shows Preeta scolding Srishti for not organising her wardrobe and her reaction is literally relatable to many of us.

Take a look:

The video is all kinds of cute and we can't get over this amazing on-screen sister jodi.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Preeta shocked to witness Pritvhi and Karan’s confrontation