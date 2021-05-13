Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vashist on her equation with Manit Joura: He is my ideal dream brother

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular TV shows on the small screen. The hit daily soap has managed to garner rave reviews from the masses ever since the beginning.

Kundali Bhagya has been successfully running on small screens for more than 3 years now. There's no stopping for the show and it is constantly topping on the TRP charts.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Shraddha Arya, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Manit Joura, Sanjay Gagnani, Swati Kapoor, Twinkle Vashist among others are seen in pivotal roles in the drama series.

Well, we have seen a lot of drama going on lately on the show ever since Akshay's murder track has been shown.

The track of Kundali Bhagya is very interesting these days as Karan is locked up in jail and Srishti, Preeta, and Sameer are trying their best to save him and find solid proofs to prove his innocence.

Preeta is extremely worried and is thinking about why Karan took the blame on himself.

Well, Kundali Bhagya is always high on drama but a lot of fun goes on on the sets of the show.

We know that all the actors bond big time while shooting.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Twinkle Vashist who plays the role of Kritika Luthra on the show.

Twinkle got candid about her bond with the star cast of the show.

The actress revealed how her onscreen mother Kareena aka Usha Bachani has already declared Twinkle as her daughter.

Further talking about her bond with Manit Joura who plays Rishabh, Twinkle said, ''Manit is my ideal, dream brother. I have someone so special on the sets.''

Twinkle further said, ''If I had an elder brother I would wish him to be like Manit.''

We are sure Manit would be delighted to hear this.

