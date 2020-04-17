Kunwar Amar recalls the time when he got stitches during Dance India Dance 2

MUMBAI: As a responsible broadcaster, Zee TV has always provided cutting-edge content and kept its audience entertained through thick and thin. In fact, during this phase of social distancing when people are spending more time at home, Zee TV decided to bring back some of the most popular seasons of its reality shows on public demand. Dance India Dance Season 2 featuring the superhit judges' trio of Terence Lewis, Remo D'Souza and Geeta Kapoor and the memorable battle for the 'sunehri taqdeer ki topi' between stars like Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh 'Sir' and Kunwar Amar is back on Zee TV, airing every Sunday at 1 pm.

Along with a few contestants who got a much needed platform to pursue their dreams, dancer and television actor Kunwar Amar, too began his journey with Zee TV's Dance India Dance season 2. A small-town boy hailing from Indore, Amar recalls the memorable and intense rehearsals that went behind making each performances as majestic as it appeared. In fact, one such rehearsal that is crystal clear in his mind was when he had to be rushed to the hospital due to a severe eye injury.

Recalling the day, Kunwar mentioned, “We were practicing with Terence sir’s team when suddenly I had a bad fall. I had actually fallen on my face and that resulted in a severe cut over my eye. I was immediately rushed to the hospital, where I was told that I would be needing stiches. That was the first time ever I got stiches and Terence sir stood beside me, holding my hand. I was quite petrified back then and I even cried. But Terence sir consoled and hugged me which helped me through the surgery. It was a quite a scary moment for all of us, but despite the injury I managed to put up a good performance.”

Adding further about his bond with Terence, Kunwar Amar said “He was beyond just being a guiding light, in fact, he was like a father to me during those days and now, 10 years down the line, the bond still remains the same between us.”

Dance India Dance has been serving as a platform for talented artists to showcase their talent on national television and gain the popularity that they deserve. In fact, many contestants including the ones from Dance India Dance season 2, are established choreographers and actors in the industry today. And while Kunwar Amar went from being a dancer to a television actor, watch how this small-town boy set the stage on fire nearly 10 years back on Zee TV!