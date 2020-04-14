News

Kunwar Amar wants to know Shakti Mohan’s relationship status and Shantanu Maheshwari’s crush

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Apr 2020 08:17 PM

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the 21-days of lockdown.

However, TellyChakkar is making sure to bring to its readers all the minutest updates and fresh news brewing in the world of TV, Bollywood and the OTT platform.

Well, along with print, our social birds are equally keeping our viewers engaged with exciting live sessions with popular celebrities.

TellyChakkar recently went live with dancer and actor Kunwar Amar who is still remembered for his stint in Dance India Dance and Dil Dostii Dance.

We asked Kunwar what is that one question he would like to ask his D3 co-stars Shakti Mohan, Vrushika Mehta and Shantanu Maheshwari.

He shared, “I would want to ask Shakti’s relationship status which I am sure she won’t like to answer. Talking about Vrushika, I want to ask her when she will mature as a person as she is still a kid by heart but that’s adorable about her. And to Shantanu I want to ask during D3 days who was his crush as nobody knows about it.”

 

Tags Bollywood Kunwar Amar Shakti Mohan Shantanu Maheshwari Dance India Dance Dil Dostii Dance TellyChakkar
