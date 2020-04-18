Kunwar and Shakti danced on the tunes of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, Shakti, Sanam, Jay, Mayuresh etc who have become well-known personalities on television today.

The three masters became household names through this show and today they are judging all different shows. They have been replaced by new judges in Dance India Dance.

Kunwar and Shakti were the most famous contestants of Dance India Dance season 2. Every performance of the two was loved by the judges.

During the finale, they won the best Jodi award for every performance they gave during the show.

We came across a video where you can see Kunwar and Shakti dancing on the tunes of Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the movie Beta. The two were giving a tribute to Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit and the two nails the performance.

All the judges including the grand master give all positive comments for the performance and tell Kunwar that he is such a good dancer and he will go a long way.

Post-Dance India Dance Shakti and Kunwar was seen in Dil Dosti and Dance as main leads in the serial and soon from a dancer, they were loved for their acting skills.

On the work front, Shakti was last seen as the judge in Dance Plus 4 whereas Kunwar was seen in Nach Baliye.

