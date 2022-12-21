Kushagra Nautiyal and Reyhna Malhotra share “The Cutest Photobomb” from the sets of Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities Now, we are here with another update from Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Also read: Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir to be Prachi’s Dulha in Kumkum Bhagya?

We know how much our audience likes to know about what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and even enjoy the little tidbits that the actors share from their personal lives.

Kumkum Bhagya is one such show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and they love to watch the plot unfold and follow the show through every twist and turn.

Now, we recently came across a picture from bts on the set and we couldn’t stop the smile that plastered on our face!

Kushagra and Reyhna were photobombed by Krishna Kaul and this became one of the most iconic pictures ever!

Check out the post here!

The stars of Kumkum Bhagya are very cordial with each other and share great bonds off-camera too!

We know that Prachi and Ranbir want to be together and love each other but Sid and Prachi were somehow forced to get together.

What do you think will happen?

Do tell us in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, Currently, after all the drama and plotting, Prachi and Sid are getting married. Ranbir fails to stop the same and watches them in pain.

Further, Ranbir's big gesture shatters Prachi's heart while Rhea smirks. Shockingly, Ranbir holds Prachi's hand and takes her to the mandap and to be with Sid. Prachi stands shocked.

However, the wedding is halted as Rhea is brought to the hospital due to an injury and somehow Ranbir gets convinced to get her DNA tests done too. While Rhea is panicking, Aliya tries to argue against this.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Exclusive! Proposal's result to bring an intriguing twist to the love triangle

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com