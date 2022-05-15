Kushagra Nautiyal : Exploring Mumbai with my mom was one of the best experiences

MUMBAI: Actor Kushagra Nautiyal, who has made a successful acting debut in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya' reveals how he enjoyed the moment to take his mother for Mumbai darshan.

He says: "My mom is in Delhi and I'm missing her today, for mother's day. She is the one who is the reason for my success. She encouraged me to work hard and achieve goals in life. She also knew that I wanted to be in Mumbai and I was always passionate about a career in acting. She helped and today I'm grateful to her that I'm enjoying a career in the entertainment industry. I owe my life to her."

Kushagra continues and shares how he enjoyed a day out for Mumbai Darshan along with his mom.

He adds: "I couldn't express the pleasure I got to explore Mumbai along with my mother. She came here from Delhi to see my new house and was with me for almost seven days. We went for Mumbai darshan. And it was the most beautiful memory till date. As a son I was feeling proud of myself."

