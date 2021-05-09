Kushagre Dua enters Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali !

MUMBAI: Kushagre Dua who was last seen in Divya Drishti is all set to enter Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali soon. According to sources the actor has started shooting for the show in Hyderabad and his entry will be telecast in the next week. Kushagre Dua will be seen playing the character of a tattoo artist in the show. It's very rare that a male artist gets am interesting character to portray on television as TV is majorly women centric medium. But Sandeep Sickand is known for his unique concepts and conceptualising unique characters. The actor will have a splendid entry in the show and will be seen flaunting a different look something that he has never looked like in real life too. This is Kushagre's fourth show with Star Plus and every show that he has been a part of has bought a new twist in the tale and has been a hit with the audience and aced the TRP charts, let's see what new twists does his entry in the show bring in.