Kushal Punjabi to be seen in THIS Colors’ show

23 Sep 2019 06:45 PM

MUMBAI: Kushal Punjabi is a well-known television actor who has done shows like Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, Kya Hal Mister Panchal and Aasman Se Aage. Now, he is gearing up for his next show. The actor, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, will soon enter Colors’ Vish. 

The show which will wrap up this week will witness an interesting cameo by Kushal. 

According to the media reports, Kushal, who has also been part of films like Salaam-e-Ishq and Lakshya, will play a very interesting and challenging role in the TV soap. He will play the role of a tribal chief. He will help Aditya and Aliya in their mission where they will go to a place in the jungle where Sabrina would have hidden the kid. 

