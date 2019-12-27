Kushal Punjabi's death has taken us by shock. His body has been sent for autopsy, and his funeral is expected to take place tomorrow.

MUMBAI: No one knew that the actor was so depressed that he would take such a drastic step. His biker group which had actors like Chetan Hansraj, Apurva Agnihotri, Rajesh Khera and a few more, definitely did not see this coming when they met him last.

SpotboyE reports that Kushal was partying, just two days back, with Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani, Meet Bros and Kushal Tandon.

Harmeet from Meet Bros said, 'We met him a couple of days back. He was a very private person. Even if you tried talking to him, just like a brother to brother, he would never divulge anything about his personal life.'

May his soul rest in peace.

Credits: SpotboyE