Kushal Punjabi's mother gets emotional holding Kushal Tandon's hand

MUMBAI: Kushal Punjabi's untimely death has come as a shocker to the entertainment fraternity. We have been hearing and seeing all the social media posts where his friends and close ones are sharing details about their last interaction with him and the moments they spent.

And now, we learn that Punjabi was at Kushal Tandon's bash just a night before he took the drastic step of ending his life. Right after getting the news of Punjabi's death, Kushal Tandon landed at his house and found his mother and sister in a state of shock. Kushal revealed that family was totally shaken and could not accept the fact. According to an insider, on seeing Tandon at her house, Kushal's mother got emotional and held his hand. She asked him about Kushal's health and state of mind when he attended Tandon's party. Her mother apparently said to Tandon, "Tum bhi Kushal ho na, yaha rukk jao, mere paas baitho, kal wo tumhari party mey tha na? Kya woh theek tha?"

Kushal was the only son to his parents and needless to say the family is going through an unrepairable loss.

Here's wishing the family strength to overcome this loss.

R.I.P. Kushal Punjabi.