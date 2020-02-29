Kushal Tandon bags a musical short film based on Pulwama attack

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com opens its desk with an interesting piece of information from the world of entertainment. The handsome hunk of Television Kushal Tandon is currently on a roll. The dapper actor has two web series namely Bebaki and Unlock releasing next month.

Apart from these web series, Kushal will also be seen in a special music video directed and produced in a way that it will give a feel of a musical short film. The project will be produced by Monkeys at Work Pvt Ltd.

The project will be based on Pulwama attack that happened last year and took the nation by storm. For the first time ever, Kushal will don an army official’s look. According to our sources, Kushal was quite pumped up about the project. He did his own stunt as well in the song. The song has been shot at the beautiful locations of Goa”.

Kushal recently took to Instagram and posted a video while performing a stunt for the project. He wrote a caption that read, “When things go wrong while shooting, well me and fire have a long relationship, Well damn I moved quick”

Have a look at the post:

For the uninitiated, Kushal while shooting for Sony TV’s Beyhadh also witnessed a horrifying experience as the set they were shooting on caught fire but being quite spontaneous, Kushal saved himself as well as his co-star Jennifer Winget from the mishap.

Well, Kushal’s new musical short film is set to release next month.

We promise to be back with more updates on the same.

Stay tuned to this space.