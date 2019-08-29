Kushal Tandon bags THIS show

MUMBAI: Kushal Tandon is a popular TV actor. He is known for playing the role of Virat Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Arjun Sharma in Beyhadh. He has also participated in the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 7. The actor has now bagged his new project.



ALTBalaji is coming up with a web series, and according to the reports, Kushal has been roped in for the upcoming series. The show, which is yet to be titled, will feature him playing a Muslim character, who is a passionate possessive lover. The show will be shot in the backdrop of Mussoorie.



Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment section below.