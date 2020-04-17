Kushal Tandon demands a BAN on TikTok

MUMBAI: Coronavirus outbreak has created a crisis situation in the world. The rising cases have left everyone worried.

At present, the number of COVID-2019 cases in India has crossed 12, 000 and it’s every bit disturbing. It is a known fact that the deadly virus started from China, as a consequence of which many people have been blaming the nieghbouring country for all the damage done. One such case is also that of TV hunk Kushal Tandon, who recently took to his social media and issued a strong appeal.

In his post, Kushal Tandon asked people to ban the video-sharing application of TikTok, which was invented in China but has a wide fan-following across India. As per Kushal, Indians should stop using it and generating revenue for China, as he believes that the entire world is suffering because of this country. Kushal also revealed that he is proud because never used the application. His post read, “While the whole world is f***ked coz of Chine b***h, but still guess what are Indians and many others are giving them the revenue from sh*t TikTok.”

He added, “While China made Tik Tok for people who were useless and who had nothing to do, and look at us all... haha, everyone is in Tik tok, ban Tik Tok... proud of never using this sh*t Tik Tok, band Tik Tok.”

