Kushal Tandon feels that those who practise charity for showing off are FOOLS !

MUMBAI: With the outbreak of Coronavirus, citizens are asked to stay indoors. While a lot of businesses are getting affected, the daily wages workers are facing the brunt of it as they are unable to meet their essential needs.

Many celebrities are coming forward and distributing food and ration to them.

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma distributed food to the needy people and they recorded and shared the video on their social handle. No doubt it was a very kind thing to do during a time when poor people are starving but a lot of fans took this kind gesture as a publicity stunt and said that charity should be done in private and not be propagandized.

Soon, Jay Bhanushali put across his opinion and generally expressed that distributing food has become a PR stunt for a lot of so-called actors.

Now, we have come across to another actor who also believes that clarity should be done in private without letting the world know.

We are talking about actor Kushal Tandon who tried to put across a point with a beautiful post where he mentioned that ‘Like they say never kiss and tell, so don’t give and tell you fool.’

Take a look!