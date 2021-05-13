Kushal Tandon gives a BEFITTING reply to TROLL who abused him for posting about 'azaan'

MUMBAI: Kushal Tandon is one of the most popular television actors. He is popular for the show Beyhadh.

The actor is the latest celebrity, who has become the victim of troll. The actor shared a few pictures from his balcony on his Instagram stories and spoke about the beauty of nature, birds chirping, seeing the silver lining on the clouds and hearing the 'azaan' (morning prayers). Little did Kushal know that he would be slammed for this post. A user abused Kushal Tandon for calling 'azaan' (prayer) "beautiful". He sent a direct message on Kushal's Instagram and wrote "ch****e" secular. Kushal did not ignore this message and gave him back good.

The actor sarcastically wrote, "@astronomival1234 beta wru I am coming for you through cybercrime love you." Later, he found out that the troll deactivated his Instagram account. To which, the actor again wrote, "Aree u ran away boy azaan kaisi Lagiii." (How did you find the azaan?)

Kushal shared all these screenshots on his Instagram stories and called him out in public. In the past, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Kavita Kaushik, Ankita Lokhande, Kashmera Shah, Rashami Desai and many others have fallen prey to this online abuse.

Talking about Kushal Tandon, he was seen in the show, Beyhadh and has stayed away from TV for quite some time. He is exploring the web space and is doing some interesting projects there.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA