Kushal Tandon or Shivin Narang: Who sparks a better chemistry with Jennifer Winget?

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget has the masses smitten with her cute smile and sexy personality on television.

Ever since she first appeared on screen, people were in awe of her for she looked mesmerizing and more than that, her acting skills were such that one could absolutely fall in love with her. While she charmed the audience as a good looking dotting bahu in daily soaps, tables turned for her as she stepped into the skin of an antagonist, or rather a grey shaded character with her obsession drama, Beyhadh. As Maya, her cchemistry with Kushal Tandon was lauded and Jennifer’s chemistry with Kushal in Beyhadh gained accolades from fans and they were disheartened when the show came to an end.

Fans of Jennifer were immensely happy when the makers announced Beyhadh 2. However, since it’s a different story, the team roped innew actors for the show. But much to fans’ delight, Jennifer has been retained and needless to say, she is slaying her performance in this revenge saga.



Beyhadh 2, which premiered on 2 December 2019, stars Jennifer opposite Shivin Narang, who plays the role of Rudra Roy. This onscreen pair is also creating magic onscreen and fans are enjoying watching theirromantic moments in the show.



With Jennifer slaying her performance we wonder who does Jennifer spark a better chemistry with - Kushal or Shivin? What are your thoughts?