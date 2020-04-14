Kuwar Amarjeet Singh OPENS UP on his relationship with Charlie Chauhan

MUMBAI: Kuwar Amarjeet Singh and Charlie Chauhan once painted the town red with their love. They even participated in one of the seasons of Nach Baliye. However, things started to change after a certain point wherein there was a buzz that the duo have parted ways.

Well, in a candid chat with TellyChakkar, when asked about his relationship status with Charlie Chauhan, Amar gave a very unclear response, he said, “Things are smooth between us. We went LIVE together for our fans. Having said that I wouldn’t want to talk much about my personal life. I’m at a stage where I want to focus on my career and want people to know me because of my professional achievements rather than my personal life. Being very open about personal life is not something I want to do. I am pumped up to focus on my career”.

Kuwar Amarjeet Singh rose to fame with his stints in dance India Dance and Dil Dosti Dance while Charlie is known for her performances in shows like Best Friends Forever and MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan.

