KYA BAAT HAI! 5 television shows that had their spin offs

MUMBAI: The television industry and its content is constantly progressing with time.

We have seen how makers are trying to bring new content for the viewers which is being well-appreciated by them.

While new television shows and content keep launching, the saas-bahu sagas continue to rule.

A lot of drama series are still popular among the fans.

The current trend in the television industry is bringing new seasons of hit TV shows.

Apart from that, spin-offs of super hit drama series are also catching the pace.

A lot of blockbuster TV shows have got their spin-off which are doing equally well.

So let's take a look:

1. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein - Yeh Hai Chahatein

The hit drama series of Ekta Kapoor got a spin-off which got an equal great response from the fans.

YHM starred Karan Patel-Divyanka Tripathi while YHC starred Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles.

2. Kumkum Bhagya - Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is the longest-running TV show on Zee TV. The hit show got its spin-off Kundali Bhagya and it is extremely popular among fans.

3. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai - Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Bhabhiji is also successfully running on small screens for several years now. The makers came up with a spin-off which is also quite popular among the fans.

4. Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan - Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti

Radha Mohan is airing on small screens for more than a year now and has become everyone's favorite. Meanwhile, Shiv Shakti which is a spin off of Radha Mohan is recently launched and it looks quite promising.

5. Ishq Subhanallah - Ishq Aaj Kal

It starred Angad Hasija, Ankitta Sharma, and Paras Kalnawat in lead roles. This show was a spin-off version of Ishq Subhan Allah which aired on Zee TV.

