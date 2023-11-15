Kya Baat Hai! Abhinav Shukla reveals he has quit smoking, this is how pregnant wife Rubina Dilaik reacted

The couple are over the moon and eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one. Abhinav took to his Instagram page to announce that he has quit smoking.
Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The actress along with her husband Abhinav Shukla recently announced her pregnancy and said that she is expecting her first child. The couple are over the moon and eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one. Abhinav took to his Instagram page to announce that he has quit smoking.

Abhinav wrote, “Ist Best Decision revealed! I was smoker for 3 years i quit cold turkey in 2012. 2nd best decision would not have been possible if 1st didn’t happen Ruby hates smoking and smokers. I had 2 failed attempts at quitting but 3rd was final! Mountaineering , rock climbing and Trekking would not have been pleasurable if i continued that bad habit! #quitsmoking.”

Rubina shared the video on her story and wrote, “Brave”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

