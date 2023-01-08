Kya Baat Hai! Actors should look up to Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Kamna Pathak for this reason

MUMBAI : Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a very successful comedy sitcom on television.

Kamna was last seen in Happu Ki Ultan Pultan where she essayed the character of Rajest Happu Singh, but the actress then quit the show owing to personal reason.

But there is something that the audience and the fans should know and the actress didn’t inform the outside world about it since she never wanted them to forget the character and wanted the audience to be connected to the character.

One of the major reasons why she left the show was because her mother and her health wasn’t doing that well and the main reason was that even her mother was unwell and that’s why she kept it low-key.

The best thing that happened with the part that when Kamna left the show there wasn’t any bitter blood between the producer and her and everything went smoothly and until now everything is fine between her and the producers of the show.

Well, these days when actors once they quit the show go on social media and scream out the reason and then rant about the show Kamna, chose to be quiet and kept the respect of the show and didn’t say anything about her quitting the show as she wanted the audience to respect the character and now spread any negativity.

There is no doubt that today’s actors should learn from Kamna how to hold things in a dignified way.

