Kya Baat Hai! After Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is the latest to ace the Sultry Chiffon Saree trend taking over the internet!

After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, her fame has skyrocketed and she has become the talk of the town and captured social media’s attention with every reel, post and story.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 17:48
Priyanka

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, her fame has skyrocketed and she has become the talk of the town and capturing social media’s attention with every reel, post and story.

Fans are constantly looking out for everything that she is upto, from her visits to her sizzling moves. Priyanka, if fans are to be believed is the next big thing.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finally reveals why she rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi

While, she has always been one to ace the latest trend whatver it may be. Her fashion game has been on point and even above the rest at sometimes.

She has a new music out, in which she sizzles in many beautiful Chiffon sarees, dancing in the rain with no care. 

And with the latest release of Alia Bhatt’s debut in the iconic chiffon saress in the snow, in a romantic setting. It looks like Priyanka has joined the trend of sizzling yet sultry saree looks and fans just can’t get enough. They have been waiting for a solo project featuring Priyanka for a while. 

You can check out the look from the teaser here:

Fans have been going gaga over the actress’s new looks and especially the saree looks.

Priyanka, on the professional front, after Bigg Boss 16 has been seen in music videos and as per reports, many big projects are in the lineup.

Do you think more actresses will join in the trend of the iconic Chiffon Saree?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:What! Who is the mystery man spotted everywhere with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary? Let's find out

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Udaariyaan FatEjo Ankit Gupta priyankit Colors Dreamiyata Ankit Gupta BB16 priyankit latest entertainment news baarish aayi hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 17:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into a heated argument
MUMBAI:  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Pyaar ke Saat Vachchan Dharampatni: Oh No! Ravi puts his life in danger to save Pratiksha!
MUMBAI:  Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan...
OMG! Have Sony TV’s RaYA, ArAnsh and KIaan taken over as the most popular couples in TV right now? Find out why!
MUMBAI: Sony entertainment Television, has been home to stories that hit people close to home. The channel is kown for...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : OMG! Cupid strikes Bigg Boss house as something is brewing between Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malan
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s declared as a blockbuster season. One of the...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Abdu Rozik, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan began their journey as a challenger in the show
MUMBAI :  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Balal actor Nikhil Parmar roped in for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Paloma Dhillon’
Exciting! Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon’s Dono teaser unveiled, netizens say “Next super star “
Latest Video
Related Stories
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into a heated argument
Sony TV
OMG! Have Sony TV’s RaYA, ArAnsh and KIaan taken over as the most popular couples in TV right now? Find out why!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Abdu Rozik, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan began their journey as a challenger in the show
Anupamaa
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Balal actor Nikhil Parmar roped in for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa
Rajan Shahi
Exclusive! Curtains down for Jay Soni’s Abhinav on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Rajan Shahi opens up on Abhinav's exit, the story moving forward and more!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Awez Darbar and Mahesh Poojary to participate in the upcoming season?