Kya Baat Hai! After Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is the latest to ace the Sultry Chiffon Saree trend taking over the internet!

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, her fame has skyrocketed and she has become the talk of the town and capturing social media’s attention with every reel, post and story.

Fans are constantly looking out for everything that she is upto, from her visits to her sizzling moves. Priyanka, if fans are to be believed is the next big thing.

While, she has always been one to ace the latest trend whatver it may be. Her fashion game has been on point and even above the rest at sometimes.

She has a new music out, in which she sizzles in many beautiful Chiffon sarees, dancing in the rain with no care.

And with the latest release of Alia Bhatt’s debut in the iconic chiffon saress in the snow, in a romantic setting. It looks like Priyanka has joined the trend of sizzling yet sultry saree looks and fans just can’t get enough. They have been waiting for a solo project featuring Priyanka for a while.

You can check out the look from the teaser here:

Fans have been going gaga over the actress’s new looks and especially the saree looks.

Priyanka, on the professional front, after Bigg Boss 16 has been seen in music videos and as per reports, many big projects are in the lineup.

Do you think more actresses will join in the trend of the iconic Chiffon Saree?

