KYA BAAT HAI ! Alok Narula want to break away from the image of a hero’s brother and friend, here is what the actor shares

MUMBAI: Actor Alok Narula speaks about his comeback and the type of roles he wants to do

Actor Alok Narula went through rough times after his injury last year, the actor injured his right hand after falling on a glass table. The actor said, “It took me five months to heal and recover from it. It was quite difficult to stay positive during that time as I live alone in Mumbai. No one could visit me because of the lockdown.”

The actor also said that, “Barring my physiotherapy sessions, I stopped working out because of which I gained weight. However, the love for my craft made me realise that I needed to lead a disciplined life. I started working on myself and followed a strict diet and workout regime to get back in shape. I came down from 80 to 68 kgs.”

After the long break of 2 years the actor is making a return, and on the type of characters he want to play the actor said, “I have played a friend and a doting brother in several shows, now I want to break away from that image. Why can’t I be offered the lead role? I want to play strong characters that showcase my versatility; it could be a small part, but significant and impactful.”

