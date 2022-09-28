Kya Baat hai! Amandeep Sidhu aka Anmol of Naagin transforms into Gangubai for THIS reason

Amandeep Sidhu who plays the role of Anmol on the show Naagin 6 often takes to social media to share tid-bits from her life with her fans.

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons. Fans have showered a lot of love on the show and, as we reported earlier, the show has taken a leap. 

Post the leap, we saw the entry of Amandeep Sidhu as Anmol Gujral. 

She had her first successful lead role as Mahi Arora in the Zee TV serial Teri Meri Ikk Jindri in 2021, playing opposite Adhvik Mahajan.  She starred alongside Gaurav Bajaj as Mannat Kaur Dhillon in the Colors TV serial Choti Sarrdaarni which began in April 2022.

She has appeared as Anmol on Naagin 6 since then.

Amandeep is very active on Instagram and often takes to it to share fun moments, behind the scenes, and recreation with her fans and followers. Amandeep recently transformed into the Gangubai avatar to shoot the special Navratri episodes of Naagin 6. Amandeep posted a video of her prancing around on a ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ song and fans commented on the post saying that she was channeling her Gangubai avatar. Check out the post here: 

Sidhu began her career as a model before transitioning into the television profession and playing Purva Sinha, the parallel protagonist character in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. She received the antagonistic lead role of Kanchan Khanna in Tantra in that very year.

How are you liking Amandeep on the show Naagin 6 so far? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

