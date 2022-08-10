Kya Baat Hai! Amidst break up rumours Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana collaborate for a project together

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.

One of the reasons the show was very successful was because of the contestants, who gave a lot of content to the show.

Apart from fights, tasks, and fun elements, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that weren’t in favor of Himanshi and called it a fake love story.

However, post the show as well, the two maintained their relationship and shut the mouths of many who called them fake.

There were reports doing the rounds that the two have broken up and that they aren’t together, though there was no confirmation for the same.

Recently, Asim shared a photo along with Himanshi Khurana where he gave a hint that they would be appearing in a project together.

Earlier, Asim and Himanshi have come together in many music videos and the fans have loved watching them together.

Well, the fans are happy to see the couple together and they are excited to see the pair on screen.

There is no doubt that they are a very adorable couple and give out major couple goals.

For

more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay

tuned to TellyChakkar.

