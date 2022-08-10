Kya Baat Hai! Amidst break up rumours Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana collaborate for a project together

Asim and Himanshi are two of the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following and amidst their break up news the two will be seen in a project together.
ASIM

MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.

One of the reasons the show was very successful was because of the contestants, who gave a lot of content to the show.

Apart from fights, tasks, and fun elements, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that weren’t in favor of Himanshi and called it a fake love story.

( ALSO READ : This is why Asim and Himanshi’s relationship is a special one

However, post the show as well, the two maintained their relationship and shut the mouths of many who called them fake.

There were reports doing the rounds that the two have broken up and that they aren’t together, though there was no confirmation for the same.

Recently, Asim shared a photo along with Himanshi Khurana where he gave a hint that they would be appearing in a project together.

Earlier, Asim and Himanshi have come together in many music videos and the fans have loved watching them together.

Well, the fans are happy to see the couple together and they are excited to see the pair on screen.

There is no doubt that they are a very adorable couple and give out major couple goals.

For
more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay
tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Himanshi Khurana reveals Asim Riaz's first reaction after he became the runner-up in BB13

 

 

 

 

 

Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 13 Reality show Voot Endemol Colors TELLYHCAKKAR
