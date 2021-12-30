Kya Baat Hai! Anandi gives Jigar ‘Crying Lessons’ in Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors!

MUMBAI: In the television industry, Balika Vadhu blossomed into a cult show.

There was a massive fan following for Colors' show, which starred the late actors Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee. The show is back with season 2 and this time, Randeep Rai, Samridh Bawa, and Shivangi Joshi are seen in the story post the leap.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes of the show, we told you that Randeep Rai injured his leg and his leg is in a cast but he was back on set giving closeups and resuming shooting again.

ALSO READ: Sad! Randeep Rai shares Pictures of the leg injury From the sets of Balika Vadhu 2, thanks to the Team!

Jigar and Anandi might not get along in the show but that is far from reality because Samridh and Shivangi do get along. And Samridh Bawa who plays Jigar in the show shared a story with Shivangi Joshi on his Instagram Story and captioned the same 'Tear Training With the best'.

Take a look at the Story here:

Balika Vadhu is going through a lot of twists and turns which has the audience intrigued.

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: WOAH: Anand and Jigar to have a MAJOR FACE-OFF in Colors’ Balika Vadhu!