KYA BAAT HAI! Ankit Gupta romanced these television divas before Neha Rana in Colors' show Junooniyatt

Ankit Gupta is currently seen playing the lead role opposite Neha Rana in Colors' show Junooniyatt.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 04:30
MUMBAI :Ankit Gupta is presently ruling several hearts with his amazing performance in Colors' show Junooniyatt.

The actor bagged the lead role in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's home production Dreamiyata Productions soon after his stint in Bigg Boss.

Before Junooniyatt, Ankit was playing the lead role in the same production house's popular show Udaariyaan.

Well, Ankit is one stunner when it comes to romancing his leading ladies and the viewers have always loved his on-screen chemistry with his co-stars in every show.

So, let's take a look at the list of television divas whom Ankit romanced so far:

1. Vaani Sood

Ankit played Vaani's love interest in Star Bharat's fantasy drama series Mayavi Maling. The actor's jodi with Vaani was loved by the fans.

2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Ankit's jodi with Priyanka in Udaariyaan became an instant hit. The actor played the role of Fateh while Priyanka was seen as Tejo. Fans used to dearly refer to them as Fatejo.

3. Isha Malviya

Isha and Ankit also had a great chemistry in the show. She played the role of Jasmine in the drama series. Fans also loved their on-screen camaraderie.

4. Neha Rana

He is now seen romancing Neha Rana in Junooniyatt. The viewers are loving Ankit's chemistry with Neha. She plays the character of Ilahi.

5. Shivangi Joshi

Ankit romanced TV's most popular diva Shivangi in his recently released music video Baarish Aayi Hai. The viewers loved their song and also their on-screen pairing.

Who's jodi did you like the most with Ankit? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Junooniyatt: Upcoming drama! Jahaan comes back to India, but with a major surprise

 

 

