Kya BAAT HAI! Anupama beats Jethlal, Sai, Sirat, and Imlie to become the number one fiction character on television

Anupama becomes the most loved character on television and she beats Jethal, Sai, Sirat, and Imlie to become the most loved character on television.

kyabaat

MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved shows on television and it always ranks number one in the TRP charts.

The audience loves the storyline and they somewhere connect to the story and the characters of the show. They love to see the chemistry between Anupama and Anuj and also are getting hooked on the new characters on the show.

Now once again Anupama tops the list of the most loved fictional character on television leaving Jethlal, Sai, Sirat, and Imlie behind.

As per the results on Ormax (A globally recognized voting portal) Anupama tops the list of most loved characters on television.

( ALSO READ - REALLY! A crazy fan walks 145 km to watch Yash starrer 'KGF 2' in Kolkata's cinema hall

In the second position, we have Jethlal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who is still a loved and popular character.

3rd position we have Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein whose character is loved by the audiences, especially the love story between Sai and Virat.

The fourth position is Naira/ Sirat of YRKKH though the character is no more there in the serial and the character has ended still the audiences have voted it as one of the most loved characters of the show and fans miss watching her.

Last but not least Imlie is been loved by the audiences, especially the love story between her and Aryan.

Well, there is no doubt that Anupama is the most loved character on television and the show is also number one.

Congrats to the team for this win!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Audience Verdict: Netizens say, "Koffee With Karan Season 7 will promote nepotism with guests like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor"

