Kya Baat Hai! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguli reacts to Karan Johar’s comments on her reel of What Jhumka, this is what she said

Recently she broke the internet when she made a dancing reel with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod.
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved and adored actresses on TV from Monisha Sarabhai to now Anupamaa, she has made a huge mark on Television. Her show Anupamaa has put on the list of the highest paid and most sought after actresses on TV. Recently she broke the internet when she made a dancing reel with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod.

Rupali and Pranali are seen dancing on the song "What Jhumka" from the movie "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", which is a trend on social media. Looks like director of RRKPK also noticed the reel and commented on it writing, “When Anupama does #WhatJhumka- that's truly the final stamp of validation!! Thank you @rupaliganguly, my mom loves you as do millions of your fans!!”

Rupali, touched by Karan’s words reacted to his comment writing, “Awww! Truly humbled and overwhelmed by this @karanjohar Would be an honour to meet your Mom someday... Till then my Pranaam and Love to her.” 

Check out her reel here;

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. 

