Kya Baat Hai! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares how Masterchef Vikas Khanna “made her day”, take a look

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one such actress of the television industry who has become a household name after her show Anupamaa was launched in the year 2020. The pretty diva plays the titular role in the popular drama series and fans are in love with her. Ever since the actress has joined the show, she is ruling several hearts with her amazing performance.

Vikas Khanna is a well known celebrity chef. The Materchef now recently shared an adorable story on his Instagram page where his pet Plumie is seen watching the Tv show Anupamaa. He captioned the story, “2 Biggest @rupaligangulyfans.” He added “Little Plummiieee and the most adorable aunty Wish I could see them soon.”

His pet seems to be engrossed in the show which has now taken an emotional turn as Anupama loses her son Samar.

Rupali reshared Vikas Khanna’s story and wrote, “You Just Made My Day @Vikaskhannagroup ThankYou.”

Anupama is one of the most popular Tv shows and apart from Rupali also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Rushad Rana, Ashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Nisha Saxena, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya, among others.

Speaking of how her husband Ashwin supported her to take up the role of Anupama, Rupali earlier said, “I got a lot of offers while I was offered Anupamaa as well. I explained to him the story and everything and I'll be very busy if I take up the show. Ashwin said, I should do it as I never got my due as an actor. He said he will take care of everything. It's only because of him, I'm here.”

