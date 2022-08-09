Kya Baat Hai! Apart from acting now Anushka Sen ventures into This New profession; read to know what she's up to

Anushka Sen is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and now the young lad has ventured into something new and the fans will be excited to know.

Kya Baat Hai! Apart from acting now Anushka Sen ventures into This New profession; read to know what she's up to

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress gained fame at a very young age and won our hearts with her talent.

Anushka is a social media star and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from that, the actress is a fashionista whose style game is always on point.

She has been in the industry since her childhood and has been a part of many projects. She has come up the hard way. She began her career when she was a mere four year old.

Since she has been working from such a young age, her life had to be tough as the showbiz is no piece of cake and to maintaing a balance between your work and professional lives is difficult.

The young lad has also taken part in the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and she came out as one of the strongest contestants of the show, where she aced all the stunts and faced her fears not impressed the fans and audience but also the host Rohit Shetty.

The actress will also be seen in Korean shows and the shooting for the project is done and soon it would release.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! My work is my oxygen, and being on set gives me the feeling of being at home: Anushka Sen on her journey )

The actress shared an interesting post on social media where she revealed that apart from acting, she has now become a writer where she wrote an entire bound script for her upcoming project.

Anushka shared a picture of her script and captioned it saying, “Made my first entire concept for my upcoming project including character sketches, screenplay, synopsis and the entire plot”

Well, there is no doubt that the actress is exceptionally talented and she is multi-tasking apart from being an actor she has also become a writer now.

We wish Anushka the very best for this new beginning and her new project as a writer.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : WOW! Check out Anushka Sen's jaw-dropping and luxurious collection of bags which is all about style and elegance )

