Kya Baat Hai! Archana Gautam lashes out at Rahul Vaidya says “First look at yourself you were behind Rubina and became the first finalist so keep your comments to yourself”

Archana Gautam rose to fame with Bigg Boss Season 17 and she was known for her friendship with Priaynaka and she emerged as the finalist of the show and now she took a dig at Rahul for commenting on contestants.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 11/14/2023 - 16:58
ARCHANA GAUTAM

MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

She was last seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she aced all the stunts and got over her fear. 

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

While interacting with the media the ex- Bigg Boss contestant said that she doesn’t follow the show but sees it in bits and parts and she would want Aishwarya Sharma to win the show and to get the trophy back home.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

She also spoke about Rahul Vaidya giving his opinions on contestants as he had taken a lot of dig on her too where she said that  “I would like to tell Rahul that before commenting on others he should look at himself as he was behind Rubina and he reached the top two contestant don’t know what problem he has with me so I had told what I had too at least Aishwarya is being real and is not fake in the house and she is playing the game”

Well, there is no doubt that Archana seems to have problems with Rahul’s comments and has told him to keep his opinions to himself.

What do you have to say about Archana’s thoughts?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 11/14/2023 - 16:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’s Leenesh Mattoo to enter Sony SAB’s Pashmina- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Elvish Yadav comes in support of Anurag says “ Not everything is shown he must be doing good but only the wrong things are shown”
MUMBAI : Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he...
Wow! Take a look at the pastel themed Mumbai abode of actress Kritika Kamra, which looks absolutely gorgeous
MUMBAI : Actor Kritika Kamra lives in a beautiful small apartment in Mumbai. The actor welcomed Architectural Digest (...
Koffee With Karan Season 8 : What! Kareena Kapoor wants Alia Bhatt to have a second baby and reveals this shocking fact about herself
MUMBAI : Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
Exclusive! Child Actor Darsh Agrawal roped in for SAB TV’s Aangan- Apno Ka!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Kya Baat Hai! Archana Gautam lashes out at Rahul Vaidya says “First look at yourself you were behind Rubina and became the first finalist so keep your comments to yourself”
MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Recent Stories
KRITIKA KAMRA
Wow! Take a look at the pastel themed Mumbai abode of actress Kritika Kamra, which looks absolutely gorgeous
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pashmina
Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’s Leenesh Mattoo to enter Sony SAB’s Pashmina- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Elvish Yadav comes in support of Anurag says “ Not everything is shown he must be doing good but only the wrong things are shown”
NIrbhay
Exclusive! Choti Sarrdarani’s Nirbhay Thakur bags Shashi Sumeet Production’s Next for Colors opposite Shagun Pandey!
Isha Malviya
Isha Malviya requests bigg boss to get Samarth in Dil room, bigg boss calls out Samarth for his double standards
Children’s Day
Quotes from Sony SAB artists on Children’s Day
Aayushi Hemnani
Kya Baat Hai! Ashnoor Kaur meets a little girl named after her, shares the sweet story here! Check it out!