Kya Baat Hai! Archana Gautam lashes out at Rahul Vaidya says “First look at yourself you were behind Rubina and became the first finalist so keep your comments to yourself”

MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

She was last seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she aced all the stunts and got over her fear.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

While interacting with the media the ex- Bigg Boss contestant said that she doesn’t follow the show but sees it in bits and parts and she would want Aishwarya Sharma to win the show and to get the trophy back home.

She also spoke about Rahul Vaidya giving his opinions on contestants as he had taken a lot of dig on her too where she said that “I would like to tell Rahul that before commenting on others he should look at himself as he was behind Rubina and he reached the top two contestant don’t know what problem he has with me so I had told what I had too at least Aishwarya is being real and is not fake in the house and she is playing the game”

Well, there is no doubt that Archana seems to have problems with Rahul’s comments and has told him to keep his opinions to himself.

