Kya Baat Hai! Are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain expecting their first baby?

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most adorable television couples and the fans love watching them together.

The two got married a few months ago after being in a relationship for quite some years.

Their marriage was a grand affair and many celebrities from television and Bollywood attended her wedding.

The celebration went on for many days and the actress shared a lot of photos and videos on her social media account.

The couple was the winner of the Star Plus reality show Smart Jodi.

Yesterday, the couple celebrated their 6 months anniversary, where Ankita shared a lovely photo and captioned it saying “Happy 6 months to us baby, Thank you family for making it so special. Love u guy special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I am already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas. lots of love Riya Vivaan Chachi is missing you”

( ALSO READ - Happiness! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain take the Smart Jodi trophy home

Now there is a buzz doing the rounds that Ankita Lokhande is pregnant and the couple is expecting their first baby, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The media persons were seen interacting with Rakhi Sawant, where they asked her what she had to say about Ankita’s pregnancy and that’s how the actress's pregnancy news began.

When Rakhi was asked the question she didn’t question the media but said that “She hopes that she gives the good news someday and she wonders why she is not getting the happiness she deserves.”

Well, seems like Rakhi has confirmed Ankita’s pregnancy, though a formal announcement is yet to be made.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Amazing! Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain’s luxurious lifestyle will leave you stunned