Kya Baat Hai! Are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain expecting their first baby?

There is a buzz doing the rounds that Ankita Lokhande might be pregnant as the media asked Rakhi Sawant about it and she didn’t question them and replied by congratulating the actress.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 11:26
ANKITA-viky

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most adorable television couples and the fans love watching them together.

The two got married a few months ago after being in a relationship for quite some years.

Their marriage was a grand affair and many celebrities from television and Bollywood attended her wedding.

The celebration went on for many days and the actress shared a lot of photos and videos on her social media account.

The couple was the winner of the Star Plus reality show Smart Jodi.

Yesterday, the couple celebrated their 6 months anniversary, where Ankita shared a lovely photo and captioned it saying “Happy 6 months to us baby, Thank you family for making it so special. Love u guy special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I am already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas. lots of love Riya Vivaan Chachi is missing you”

( ALSO READ - Happiness! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain take the Smart Jodi trophy home

Now there is a buzz doing the rounds that Ankita Lokhande is pregnant and the couple is expecting their first baby, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The media persons were seen interacting with Rakhi Sawant, where they asked her what she had to say about Ankita’s pregnancy and that’s how the actress's pregnancy news began.

When Rakhi was asked the question she didn’t question the media but said that “She hopes that she gives the good news someday and she wonders why she is not getting the happiness she deserves.”

Well, seems like Rakhi has confirmed Ankita’s pregnancy, though a formal announcement is yet to be made. 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Amazing! Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain’s luxurious lifestyle will leave you stunned

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by POP Diaries (@ipopdiaries)

 

Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Pavitra Rishta pregrancy Television actor Rakhi Sawant Smart Jodi Relaity Show TellyChakkar TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 11:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wonderful! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Khetani for the remake of Anil Kapoor starrer film
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, is all set to get into Anil...
OMG! “ My parents were against my decision of getting married to Karan Singh Grover they did tell me that I should think over my decision but even if GOD had come down and told me not to marry I would have still listened to my heart; but the divorce left
MUMBAI : Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor and is now an established star.She was a part of many...
Shocking! Sushmita Sen gets massively trolled for her relationship with the Lalit Modi, netizens are saying ‘Inke lovers Har din Badalte Hain’
MUMBAI : Actress Sushmita Sen is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, over the...
What! Is Channa Mereya's Karan Wahi aka Aditya the next angry young man? This photo suggests so
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
EXCLUSIVE! Darshan Gurjar on how he bagged Pushpa Impossible: During my BMM final exams, I auditioned for Chirag Patel, I remember being in the scene and totally living it but I had to literally give so many auditions
MUMBAI: Darshan Gurjar is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible. The actor is playing the role of Chirag...
Sexy! Rocky Handsome actress Nathalia Kaur is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Over time with her amazing acting contribution actress Nathalia Kaur has been winning the hearts of the fans....
Recent Stories
kartik-anil
Wonderful! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Khetani for the remake of Anil Kapoor starrer film
Latest Video