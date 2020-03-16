Kya Baat Hai! Aryan replaces Aditya in the new poster of Imlie; fans are of aww of Imlie and Aryan's chemistry

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie whereas Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum either she leaves her job or stays with Aryan but Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

As we have seen in the promo of the show Imlie would get pregnant and that’s when Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and will change Aryan’s report and will say that he can’t become a father and that’s where their relationship would come to an end.

But the audience love the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on the screen.

Now recently the digital platform Hotstar has revealed the new poster of Imlie where only Aryan and Imlie is been seen.

Fahmaan aka Aryan has replaced Aditya and Malini in the poster but in spite of that the fans are bestowing a lot of love and support on the actors and the show.

Fans have loved the new poster and are saying that the chemistry that Imlie and Aryan share is so beautiful and make an iconic pair.

Well, the chemistry of Fahmaan and Sumbul is loved by the audiences.

