Kya Baat Hai! Ashlesha Savant shows what preparations go on before the episode is shot

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Pakhi and Adhik's marriage and how the families are trying to cope with this twist.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

The actors really work hard to achieve the best scene so that the audience is entertained.

Ashlesha Savant who essays the character of Barkha in the serial is quite active on her social media account and she keeps sharing about what’s happening on the sets of Anupama.

The actress shared a video where one can see how the preparations are on before the actor shoots for the scenes.

In the video, one can see how the crew is seen arranging the set up for Dimpy and Samar’s wedding and how the actress is waiting for the arrangements to be done.

Until then she is seen having some good time with the cast of the serial where she is seen playing with the little kids and having a good chat with the character Savita ( Anupama’s mother).

Well, there is no doubt that there is a lot of hard work and planning that goes in making an episode of a serial.

