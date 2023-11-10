Kya Baat Hai! Avneet Kaur whirlwind Italian Adventure ahead of her birthday will surely make you jealous!

Avneet is also quite an active social media influencer with a youtube channel as well, where she keeps her fans and followers updated with her life’s updates.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 17:55
Avneet

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur is definitely one of the most popular young actors and is a star on the rise. The beauty started her journey as a contestant in Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and made her acting debut as Jhilmil in Meri Maa. 

ALSO READ: Avneet Kaur transforms into Indian version of Wednesday Adams aka Budhwar, Netizens call her “sasti copy”

Avneet is also quite an active social media influencer with a youtube channel as well, where she keeps her fans and followers updated with her life’s updates.

She is also very well known for her style statements that grab the attention from fans and haters alike. She also shares beauty and health tips on her social media as well, as one of the rising stars with a lot of admirers. The Tiku weds Sheru actress is living her best life ahead of birthday, she is jet setting across the world, especially Italy.

Her little Italian adventure is giving everyone the living the Dolce Vita lifestyle. Check out some of the highlights from her trip here:

As a child artist, she had been a part of Savitri (young Rajkumari Damyanti) and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan (young Paaki). Avneet started her Bollywood journey in 2014 as Meera in Mardaani and was seen acting role in Sony Pal’s Humari Sister Didi as Khushi.

Fans are keen to see her in a new project very soon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Avneet Kaur's This routine is the secret to her curvacious fit! Find Out what?

Avneet Kaur Mardaani Chandra Nandini Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Meri Maa Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Instagram Tiku Weds Sheru Avneet kaur Shows Avneet Kaur Italy TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 17:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Must Read! Big B reveals his father’s wise words when he was overwhelmed with life’s challenges, “ab tak jeevan hai”
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who turns 81 years old today and yet he can still give any new-comer a run...
Aww! Saira Banu shares her wedding video on the 57th anniversary, calling it a 'Cinderella story'
MUMBAI : Saira Banu marked her 57th wedding anniversary with late legendary actor Dilip Kumar by sharing a rare video...
Box office! Mission Raniganj continues its decent run, whereas Thank You for Coming falls flat, here are the collection
MUMBAI:  Indeed, this is the best time for a movie buff and a content consumer as we see some great movies getting lots...
Watch: Madhurima Tuli picks up a new passion, shares the first video of herself learning ’Kathak’
MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli is a classic example of a talented, multi-dynamic personality who wears many hats. From a...
Surprising! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reach amicable temporary custody agreement for their daughters amid divorce
MUMBAI: The divorce between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner has changed surely, and things now appear to be settling down...
Trending: Soundarya Sharma the is killing it big time, becomes the first actress to share screen space with superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar together, all details inside
MUMBAI: Soundarya Sharma is currently setting the internet on fire for all the right reasons. This diva is known for...
Recent Stories
Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Must Read! Big B reveals his father’s wise words when he was overwhelmed with life’s challenges, “ab tak jeevan hai”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Madhurima
Watch: Madhurima Tuli picks up a new passion, shares the first video of herself learning ’Kathak’
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the list of YouTubers that are approached to be part of the upcoming season
Divya
OMG! Divya Agrawal, Urofi Javed and more gush over Divya's fiance Apurva's remarks over Divya's success, says, “I wish that Divya turns out to be more successful then me”,
Ronit Roy
Happy Birthday Ronit Roy! Before playing Rishabh Bajaj, the actor mesmerized fans with these roles
Gauri Tonk
Exclusive! My character is extremely well-written with a strong back story: Gauri Tonk on experience shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann
Ankita Bhargava
Fans question why Ankita Bhargava and Anita Hassanandani ignore Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ruhaanika Dhawan at the screening of ‘Darran Chhoo’?