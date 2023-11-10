Kya Baat Hai! Avneet Kaur whirlwind Italian Adventure ahead of her birthday will surely make you jealous!

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur is definitely one of the most popular young actors and is a star on the rise. The beauty started her journey as a contestant in Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and made her acting debut as Jhilmil in Meri Maa.

ALSO READ: Avneet Kaur transforms into Indian version of Wednesday Adams aka Budhwar, Netizens call her “sasti copy”

Avneet is also quite an active social media influencer with a youtube channel as well, where she keeps her fans and followers updated with her life’s updates.

She is also very well known for her style statements that grab the attention from fans and haters alike. She also shares beauty and health tips on her social media as well, as one of the rising stars with a lot of admirers. The Tiku weds Sheru actress is living her best life ahead of birthday, she is jet setting across the world, especially Italy.

Her little Italian adventure is giving everyone the living the Dolce Vita lifestyle. Check out some of the highlights from her trip here:

As a child artist, she had been a part of Savitri (young Rajkumari Damyanti) and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan (young Paaki). Avneet started her Bollywood journey in 2014 as Meera in Mardaani and was seen acting role in Sony Pal’s Humari Sister Didi as Khushi.

Fans are keen to see her in a new project very soon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Avneet Kaur's This routine is the secret to her curvacious fit! Find Out what?