KYA BAAT HAI! From Ayushmann, Ranvijay and Prince, check out the these MTV Roadies contestants who gained fame after the show

MUMBAI :MTV Roadies is a youth-based reality show. It was launched in 2003 and airs on MTV India.

In this show, a group of contestants travel to different destinations and participate in various tasks that challenge their physical, social and mental strength.

The show was created by Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman and RJ Amit. They left the show in 2014.[1] They told the media that they had done enough to popularise the show and wanted to give opportunities to the new generation to carry the show forward. With a 17-year history, it is one of India's longest running reality shows.

During the course of the journey there are vote outs, vote ins, eliminations and game changing twists. Eventually the contestant who manages to survive vote outs and succeed in the finale is chosen as the winner. The show has enjoyed relative success among the youth.

There are contestants who are unable to make a name after the show but then there are people who manage to make it big in the industry

Here is a list of the MTV Roadie contestants who managed to gain fame after the show:



1. Ayushmann Khurrana

He was the winner of the second season of MTV Roadies. He later worked as RJ and VJ. He dubted with the film Vicky Donor and has been a top actor in the industry ever since. He has given major hits and is highly loved. He also writes and sings.



2. Prince Narula

Prince Narula is known as the reality tv king as he has won four most popular reality shows namely Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. In 2018, he was a part of Laal Ishq opposite Yuvika Chaudhary and later, Colors TV's Naagin 3.In 2019, Narula made his digital debut with ZEE5's Bombers as Bali.

3. Rannvijay Singh

He was the winner of the first ever season of Roadies. He has been like the face of MTV’s shows for a long time and was most recently seen in Netflix’s Mismatched.

4. Pooja Banerjee

Pooja was a part of Roadies season 8. She was a national level swimmer before she entered the world of acting. She debuted with Star Plus’ Ek Dusre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum. Shortly thereafter, Banerjee became a household name and gained wider popularity with her roles in Kapoor's hugely successful shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Nivedita Basu and Kumkum Bhagya.

5. Sahil Anand

He was a part of Roadies season 4. He has been a part of films Student of the Year part 1 & 2 and Babloo Happy Hai, Banned webseries on Voot Select and television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He was also part of Bigg Boss 10 as a celebrity contestant.

6. Shaleen Bhanot

In 2004 he participated in MTV Roadies. He is well known for his role of Keshav in Zee TV's Naagin. He has been a part of over 25 shows and currently, he is seen in the Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 16.

7. Aanchal Khurana

She was a part of Roadies season 8 and came out as the winner of the season. Aanchal Khurana has worked in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.[1] She also appeared in episodes of Arjun, Savdhaan India, Aahat and C.I.D. She is currently a part of Sony Tv’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

8. Ayaz Ahmed

He was a part of Roadies season 5 and later on Splitsvilla season 6. He later appeared in a number of shows such as Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Ishaan, I Luv My India, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Ishq Kills, MTV Webbed, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Santoshi Maa and Agniphera.

9. VJ Bani

She appeared on MTV Roadies season 5. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 10. She was also a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 She was seen in films like Thikka and Aap Kaa Surroor - The Real Luv Story and a web series Fou More Shots Please. She is also a fitness model and represented nig brands.

10. Vishal Karwal



He was on MTV Roadies season 4. He came out a winner of Splitsvilla season 1. Karwal is famous for portraying the role of Lord Krishna in three serials and a lot others too. He was a part of Bigg Boss season 6.



