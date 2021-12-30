Kya Baat Hai! BALH 2's Disha Parmar jets off for New years with husband Rahul Vaidya, Meanwhile Nakul Mehta is celebrating in Quarantine!

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar who is seen on the show Bade Ache Lagte Hai as Priya Sood has been winning hearts all over . Disha has previously worked in shows like Woh Apna Sa and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has also appeared in a music video alongside her husband Rahul Vaidya.

Disha recently Jetted off With husband Rahul Vaidya for New Years' celebration, the couple looked uber-stylish while at the airport. Take a look at the Photos:

Meanwhile, her Co-star Nakul Mehta is quarantined because he was diagnosed COVID positive. He will be spending his New Year's away from his wife Jankee And Son Sufi.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have gained immense popularity for playing the role of Ram Kapoor and Priya sood in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Their performance in the show is much loved and appreciated. Also, their chemistry is too adorable.

