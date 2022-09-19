Kya baat hai! Banni Chow Home delivery: Banni Aka Ulka Gupta transforms into a diva for THIS special reason

MUMBAI : Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star, and her fans are really excited to see her in this feisty role.

The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise. Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.

In the show, Pravisht plays the role Yuvan while Ulka is seen as Banni.

Ulka Gupta often treats her fans to fun behind the scenes and during the process of her shoot for the show.

She is quite active on social media and often gives her followers an update on her whereabouts, be it a sneak peek into her family life or her professional life.

Ulka who had taken social media earlier this month is back on social media and she is killing it. She recently shared a video of herself in a smoldering black dress. This transformation of Banni is rather stunning and has delighted her fans. Ulka wore this dress for a special photo shoot. She shared the behind-the-scenes of the photo shoot, and the video has sent the internet into a tizzy. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, we see that Banni and Yuvan stand firm in a tough situation when Agastya refuses to accept Yuvan for the reality show. Banni doesn’t accept this rejection and gets angry at Agastya. This instigates Agastya and he throws a challenge that if Yuvan sings in front of 20 people and they all love his singing, then he (Agastya) will get him (Yuvan) in the show. So Banni comes up with a master plan to make Yuvan sing in a restaurant. Interestingly, when everyone likes Yuvan’s singing and claps for him, Agastya invites Yuvan to the reality show. Intriguingly, when Agastya finds that Yuvan is the singer, he is taken aback.

What turn will Banni and Yuvan’s life take now?

