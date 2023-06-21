Kya baat hai! BB16’s Sreejith De flies off to THIS country with her fiancé for her white wedding!

MUMBAI:Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry.

She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a really devoted fan following.

The actress gained a lot of popularity for her stint in Bigg Boss 16 as well as her equations with Tina Datta.

Her love life has always been public, and she had been engaged to her fiance Michael for a long time and the two had been planning to get married. 

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she revealed that the two would be getting married on the 1st of July.

Now, we the actress have left for her wedding processions along with her whole family. But fans were wondering, where she was off to, and turns out that Sreejita will have a Christian wedding in Germany and then maybe have an traditional one back in India.

Check out the photos here :

 

Talking about the guest list, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakaray have reportedly confirmed that they will be attending Sreejita’s dreamy wedding. The Uttaran actress said that she has no plans of quitting acting anytime soon and will continue staying in India for 4-5 years. 

We can’t wait to see Sreejita as a bride?

