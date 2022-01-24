Kya Baat Hai! Bhagyalakshmi’s Neelam Oberoi and Ayushman Aka Smita Bansal and Aman Gandhi’s ‘Pushpa’ Avatar is too much fun! Check it out!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's 'Bhagyalakshmi' is a story about Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she's married to a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. In spite of this, she feels betrayed when she discovers the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Additionally, the cast includes veteran and acclaimed actors such as Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, and Smita Bansal.

It's not unusual for actors to share behind-the-scenes photos of their shoots on social media, catch up with their co-stars, and also give fans an idea of what to expect from the show.

Smita Bansal who plays Rishi’s Mother Neelam in the show and Aman Gandhi who plays Ayushman recently posted a reel on their Social media where they recreated the viral song from ‘Pushpa’ called ‘Sami Sami’. The song originally stars Rashmika Mandana.

The song has gone viral in no time. A lot of celebrities are taking to their Social Media accounts to recreate the song in their way.

While Smita’s Character is very serious in the show, she is always sharing fun and light-hearted behind the scenes.

We have seen that currently in the show, things are not going to be easy for Lakshmi as destiny confronts her with Rishi on the first day of her job.

On the other hand, Lakshmi's Chachi is up with a new game to get huge money from the Oberoi. It is seen that Shaalu argues with Neelam for Lakshmi and sends her back. Chachi takes advantage of the situation and demands divorce on behalf of Lakshmi. Moreover, along with divorce, she demands huge alimony from Neelam. Now, this is going to create a huge drama in Lakshmi and Rishi's life.

