Kya Baat Hai! Bharti Singh pregnant with baby No 2 with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa? BFF Jasmin Bhasin hints at it

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz and now enjoys a huge fan following. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy a year back. The couple who hosted the reality TV show Khatra Khatra Khatra together, have a huge fan following and people love to watch their banter and comedy.

Also Read- OMG! Bharti Singh lashes out at trolls after being slammed for resuming her work within 12 days of delivery

It seems that The Kapil Sharma Show comedian might be expecting her second baby soon. Yes! You heard that right! Bharti who loves sharing little tidbits of her life on Youtube recently had her BFF Jasmin Bhasin visit her home and looks like the Bigg Boss former contestant gave subtle hints at Bharti being pregnant for the second time.

Bharti tells Jasmin at one point, “Jasmin jaldi karle yaar shadi” to this Jasmin responds, “Yaar Bharti aap phele dursa baby karo, Golle ke liye chota behen ya bhai lao.” Looks like Jasmin has hinted that Bharti and Haarsh are indeed trying for a second baby.

Also Read- Woah! 'I won't forgive them', says Bharti Singh as she watched her son in pain

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla