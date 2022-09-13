Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh shares a video of her strenuous workout regime and how she has transformed herself losing 5 kgs

Arti had however gained some weight a while back and even abashedly posted a series of pictures showing how she had faltered

MUMBAI : Arti Singh might have been known initially by her brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek as well as uncle and Bollywood actor Govinda, but the actress has proved that she has the talent to be here in tinsel town on her own terms. She has mesmerized fans with her performances in shows like  Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay and Waaris.

Also Read- Surprising! Not Tejasswi Prakash, actress Arti Singh thinks THIS contestant deserved to be the Bigg Boss 15 winner

Arti has surprised all her fans by revealing her amazing physical transformation. The Bigg Boss 13 actress has lost a whopping 5 kgs of body weight in a short span of 18 days. She has posted a video on Instagram showing her intense training and workout sessions in the gym and captioned it, “18 days . 71.21 se 66.84…. Not giving up”

Arti had however gained some weight a while back and even abashedly posted a series of pictures showing how she had faltered in keeping fit. Her long but inspiring post read, “Why post only when u accomplish a goal . Why not when sometimes u fail . I took this weight on 2nd Aug and thought wil go atleast 3 kg down but today I m 2 kg more . When I took the photo (swipe) I thought I wil post this and my other photo when I wil b in good shape )May b sometimes u just loose the track. Loose tht motivation. I was tired of getting up and going to gym like a ritual which is not bad .But for sometime I just wanted to bbbbbb .. I wanted to do nothing.”

Also Read- Arti Singh finds Lavina Tandon her competition

Arti further wrote in her post, “Not think before eating are weight badh jayega and workout twice next day in guilt : I did disappoint my trainer @getfitwitumesh but at it again. Sometimes it’s a phase : so just want to say it’s ok . Hun toh kar bhi lungi : this post is juts to tel some who might b goin through same it’s ok to just bbb sometimes . U fall but important u get up and start again.”

Don’t you think Arti’s transformation is unbelievable?

Tell us in the comments’ box below

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for news and updates.

 


    

 

