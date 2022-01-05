Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 13 finalsit Shehnaaz Gill reveals what she does when she is sad and speaks how positivity helped her to move on in life

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddarth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loves watching them together. They fondly call them Sidnaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all and her fans shower her with a lot of love.

The singer-turned-actress has many fan clubs dedicated to her and the fans keep showering a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, in a conversation with spiritual leader BK Shivani, Shehnaaz revealed what she does when she is sad and how positivity helped her to move on in life.

Shehnaaz said that when she is said she removes all her makeup stuff and sees what all she has and at times also starts wearing the makeup as that makes her happy.

She also revealed that cooking helps her a lot to cope up with sadness and she cooks really well and becomes a happy soul while doing it.

The Bigg Boss finalist also said that thinking positive and not letting the negative thoughts affect her has helped her to move on in life and these days she feels in peace because she had adapted the art of being positive which helped her to move on in life.

She also said that when someone says something ill about her earlier, she used to get very angry and was very impatient but now she has become strong and as has brought patience in her life where she doesn’t get angry anymore and she has started to give blessing to all as she feels good and positive from inside.

Well, it's so good to see Shenaaz is this positive way and we hope that she always remains this way.

