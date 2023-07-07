Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16 mandali group members Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveal their upcoming project together

The Mandali group was very famous on Bigg Boss Season 16 and the group members are still the talk of the town by the fans. While interacting with the media, Shiv spoke about working with Abdu in one of his songs.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 15:37
Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI:The Mandali group was very famous in Bigg Boss 16  and their friendship was the talk of the town.

The mandali group was started by Sajid Khan, which was then joined by Abdu, Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit and Sumbul.

During the show, all of them stood by each other and saved one another from the nomination tasks.

Post the show was over, everyone kept in touch, spoke well about each other and vouched, that the Mandali group would be there. But, it seemed like things weren't going well after the show for quite some time.

There were reports about Nimrit having so problems with the Mandali group which was then dismissed by the actress.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: The Mandali group goes against their own member Sumbul Touqeer Khan, says “They won’t tolerate such behaviour, and she is no superstar”)

Abdu and Mc Stan had some issues where Abdu had also released a statement in the media regarding it but then now everything seems to be fine.

Recently, Abdu, Shiv, Sumbul and Sajid Khan met during an event and the fans got excited seeing them together.

While interacting with the media, Shiv was asked why isn’t he a part of Abdu’s songs to which the actor said that “You are right now I will go with this proposal to a director and producer and once they say “Yes” Then we three (Sumbul, Shiv and Abdu) would work in it.

Abdu also told Shiv that he would sing a song and in the video, Shiv can do so fun stuff and entertain the audience.

Well, it will be interesting to see the three together in a project and the fans are waiting to see the ‘Mandali” gang back.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals whether the “Mandali” group is still in touch, talks about her upcoming project as well

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season 16 Shiv Thakare Abdu Rozik Sumbul Touqeer Khan Colors Voot Salman Khan TellyChakkar Reality show mandlai group Sajid Khan MC Stan Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 15:37

Comments

