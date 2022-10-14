Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16: New Twist Salman Takes over Bigg Boss Duties For A Day, Makes The Contestants Do THIS

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

But this year the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with all kinds of twists and turns.

This year also started the tradition of Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, in which Salman enters the house on Fridays and engages in fun activities and tasks with the contestants. It is also the day Salman exposes the contestants for everything they have done in the past week.

This week is particularly filled with a lot of drama with massive fights and fans have been waiting for Salman’s take on the drama this week.

In a new twist, Salman Khan took over the Bigg Boss house for the day and had the most twisted tasks for the contestant. He made the contestants drink different kadve personality juices and the contestants had to give each other titles and the juices.

The game was a little fun and had a lot of drama, Nimrit gave Priyanka the juice for Kadva pan, and MC Stan gave Shalin the Ghamandi tag.

This episode is definitely going to change the equations in the house!

