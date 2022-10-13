Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16: From Shalin-Tina to Priyanka-Ankit; all the potential couples of Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The game is changing and every day in the house there are new fights, but it looks like love is finally in the air for the housemates.

Fans can see a new equation brewing in the house and it is between none other than Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta. Shalin confessed his feelings about Tina to Gautam Vig today and said that he feels like he is developing feelings about Tina.

But Shalin and Tina aren’t the only ones who are maybe hit by the lovebug. Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig have been seen on and off spending a lot of time with each other and even people in the house have noticed it.

Another equation that has intrigued the fans is of Ankit and Priyanka. Things are not confirmed by the two, but they definitely share a special bond.

