Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra says THIS is what she did after exiting the show

Now, Mannara came to the sets of Dance Deewane recently and said that she is there to meet contestant Deepanita who is also called ‘Expression Queen’ just like her. She even mentioned that she brought a gift for her and would love to pull her cheeks.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 15:36
Mannara Chopra

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans. Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts. Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

Also Read- Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 17: Mannara Chopra follows in the footsteps of cousin sister Priyanka Chopra; requests Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty if she could co – host Khatron Ke Khiladi

Now, Mannara came to the sets of Dance Deewane recently and said that she is there to meet contestant Deepanita who is also called ‘Expression Queen’ just like her. She even mentioned that she brought a gift for her and would love to pull her cheeks.

Mannara also mentioned that she went to her hometown Delhi after Bigg Boss 17 concluded and took walks in the same parks she did as a child, ate gol gappas to her hearts content and spent lots of time with her family, which she felt was much needed!

Check out her video here;

( ALSO READ ; Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 17: Mannara Chopra follows in the footsteps of cousin sister Priyanka Chopra; requests Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty if she could co – host Khatron Ke Khiladi)

There is no doubt that Mannara’s popularity has skyrocketed after Bigg Boss 17 and fans are eagerly awaiting her next project.

She has been part of a Hindi film titled Zid and in several South Indian movies.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Mannara Chopra Priyanka Chopra Ankita Lokhande photoshoot Bigg Boss Season 17 Bigg Boss Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 15:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Mastermind to Reveal Purvi's Marriage Truth
MUMBAI: In the latest twist of events in "Kumkum Bhagya," RV drops Purvi home after their marriage. However, upon...
Sad! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s father Puneet explains the real cause of her death; mother breaks down saying she never informed Aamir Khan of her illness
MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, young actress Suhani Bhatnagar who played the role of a young Babita Phogat in...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai : Abhira Sacrifices for Armaan's Family
MUMBAI : In the popular Star Plus serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," viewers are in for a dramatic twist involving...
Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra says THIS is what she did after exiting the show
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by...
Box office! It has been a decent weekend for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya whereas Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay has been rejected
MUMBAI : We can see it has been a decent weekend for the movies that were releases in last few weeks, movie Teri Baaton...
Trailer Out! Barun Sobti and Surbhi Chandna starrer Rakshak – India’s Braves Chapter 2 trailer is here, check it out
MUMBAI : Thanks to the OTT platforms, the audience has been able to enjoy a good quality flow of fresh content right...
Recent Stories
Suhani Bhatnagar
Sad! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s father Puneet explains the real cause of her death; mother breaks down saying she never informed Aamir Khan of her illness
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kevin
OMG! “It was a reaction when I hit Shivam; Prince Narula slapped someone but didnt get evicted” Kevin Almasifar on his exit from Splitsvilla 13
Sai Deodhar
Kya Baat Hai! Dabangii's Sai Deodhar gives a glimpse of the show's interesting 'Reccee day', check it out
Sudhanshu
Whoa! "YOU HAVE GROWN UP TO BE A FINE YOUNG MAN" Sudhanshu introduces his son Nirvaan and he will make your jaws drop
Mugdha Chapekar
Whoa! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar gives a glimpse of her 'Old Gold Gang', can you recognise them?
Rajesh Ganesh
Exclusive! Pandya Store actor Rajesh Ganesh Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya on Zee Tv
Aishwarya
Wow: Check out Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s reels that are too cute to handle!