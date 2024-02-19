Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra says THIS is what she did after exiting the show

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans. Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts. Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

Now, Mannara came to the sets of Dance Deewane recently and said that she is there to meet contestant Deepanita who is also called ‘Expression Queen’ just like her. She even mentioned that she brought a gift for her and would love to pull her cheeks.

Mannara also mentioned that she went to her hometown Delhi after Bigg Boss 17 concluded and took walks in the same parks she did as a child, ate gol gappas to her hearts content and spent lots of time with her family, which she felt was much needed!

Check out her video here;

There is no doubt that Mannara’s popularity has skyrocketed after Bigg Boss 17 and fans are eagerly awaiting her next project.

She has been part of a Hindi film titled Zid and in several South Indian movies.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.